IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 12 - 18 April 2020

DISPLACEMENT TRACKING

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first nine months of 2019, conflict has resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in within Hajjah, Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, Taizz governorates.

WEEKLY UPDATE

Between 12 and 18 April, newly displaced households were recorded in Marib (131 HH), Al Dhale'e (130 HH), and Taiz (76 HH). Most of these displacements were the result of increased fighting in Al Dhale'e (121 HH), Marib (97 HH), and Hudaydah (51 HH).