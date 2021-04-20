IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 11 - 17 Apr 2021

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs.

From 01 January 2021 to 17 April 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 4,956 households (HH) (29,736 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Between 11 April 2021 and 17 April 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 238 households (1,428 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Marib (95 HH) – Marib (87 HH), Al Jubah (4 HH), Marib City (4 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Marib (87 HH), Al Jubah (4 HH), Marib City (4 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal. Taizz (80 HH) – Jabal Habashy (63 HH), Al Mukha (13 HH), Salh (3 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Jabal Habashy (63 HH), Al Mukha (13 HH), Salh (3 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal. Al Dhale'e (35 HH) – Ad Dhale'e (20 HH), Qa'atabah (11 HH), Ash Shu'ayb (4 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Taizz.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.