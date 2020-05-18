IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 10 - 16 May 2020

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM's 2018 Area Assessment). DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From 01 January 2020- 16 May 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 13,570 Households or 81,420 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between the 10th May 2020 and 16th of May 2020, the highest number of displacements were seen in:

Al Dhale'e (138 HH) – Ad Dhale'e (58 HH), Jahaf (50 HH), Ash Shu'ayb (14 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Aden and Al Dhale'e.

Abyan (127 HH) – Zingibar (115 HH), Mudiyah (6 HH), Sibah (6 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Abyan and Aden.

Al Hudaydah (36 HH) – At Tuhayat (34 HH) district. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following Governorates and districts.

Aden (149 HH) – Al Mansura (27 HH), Al Buraiqeh (26 HH), Ash Shaikh Outhman (22 HH) districts.

Abyan (117 HH) – Zingibar (116 HH) district.

Al Hudaydah (43 HH) – At Tuhayat (32 HH), Bayt Al Faqiah (5 HH), Al Hawak (3 HH) districts.

Methods used:

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

Limitations: