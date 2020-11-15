IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 08 - 14 Nov 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first eights months of 2020, conflict and natural disasters have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in Marib, Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, Taizz, and Al Jawf governorates.

From 01 January 2020 to 14 November 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 26,915 Households (161,490 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2020, DTM also identified other 1,312 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 08 November 2020 and 14 November 2020, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 273 Households (1,638 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Marib (162 HH) – Marib City (85 HH), Marib (63 HH), Sirwah (9 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Al Jawf.

Taizz (82 HH) – Salh (28 HH), Ash Shamayatayn (11 HH), Al Qahirah (9 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taiz and Al Hudaydah.

Al Hudaydah (13 HH) – Hays (11 HH), At Tuhayat (2 HH) districts. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.