IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 08 to 14 August 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, causes of displacement, geography and needs.

It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin. During the reporting period, between 08 and 14 August 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 192 households (HH) (1,152 individuals) displaced at least once. Conflict was the main reason for displacement, accounting for 66 per cent (126 HH) of the total, followed by natural disaster, accounting for 24 per cent (46 HH) and other causes, accounting for ten per cent (20 HH). From 01 January to 14 August 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 8,756 households (52,536 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Some 77 HH were displaced in the previous reporting period, which covered 01 to 07 August 2021. However, they were only identified in the current period and so, this figure has been added to the cumulative displacement total recorded from the beginning of the year.