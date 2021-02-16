IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 07 - 13 Feb 2021

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs.

From 01 January 2021 to 13 February 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 1,284 households (HH) (7,704 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified other 17 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 07 February 2021 and 13 February 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 655 households (3,930 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Marib (512 HH) – Sirwah (220 HH), Marib (118 HH), Marib City (109 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Al Dhale'e (51 HH) – Ad Dhale'e (31 HH), Qa'atabah (19 HH), Al Hussein (1 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Ibb.

Taizz (38 HH) – Jabal Habashy (14 HH), Sabir Al Mawadim (7 HH), Salh (5 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taizz and Marib.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.

Marib (461 HH) – Sirwah (434 HH), Medghal (9 HH), Mahliyah (8 HH) districts.

Sana'a (62 HH) – Bani Dhabyan (60 HH), Sanhan (2 HH) districts.

Al Dhale'e (38 HH) – Qa'atabah (25 HH), Al Husha (11 HH), Ad Dhale'e (1 HH) districts.