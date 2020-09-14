IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 06 - 12 Sep 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first eights months of 2020, conflict and natural disasters have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in Marib, Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, Taizz, and Al Jawf governorates.

From 01 January 2020- 12 Sep 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 22,905 Households or 137,430 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between the 6th Sep 2020 and 12th of Sep 2020, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 541 Households or 3,246 individuals displaced at least once, the highest number of displacements were seen in: