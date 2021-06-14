IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 06 to 12 June 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to ee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

During the reporting period, between 06 and 12 June 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 169 households (1,014 individuals) displaced at least once.

From 01 January to 12 June 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 6,121 households (HH) (36,726 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Some 47 HH were displaced in the previous reporting period, which covered 30 May - 05 June 2021. However, they were only identied in the current period and so, this gure has been added to the cumulative displacement total recorded from the beginning of the year.