IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 06 - 12 Dec 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first eleven months of 2020, conflict (82%) and natural disasters (13%) have resulted most of displacements, particularly in Marib, Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, Tiaz, Al Jawf, and Hadramaut governorates. Economic conditions, Health, COVID-19 and other factors caused rest of 5% displacements.

From 01 January 2020 to 12 December 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 28,207 households (HH) (169,242 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2020, DTM also identified other 1,320 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 06 December 2020 and 12 December 2020, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 264 households (1,584 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Al Hudaydah (95 HH) – Ad Durayhimi (95 HH) district. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

Taizz (62 HH) – Jabal Habashy (18 HH), Al Misrakh (9 HH), Al Ma'afer (6 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taizz and Al Hudaydah.

Marib (40 HH) – Marib City (10 HH), Al Abdiyah (9 HH), Marib (9 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.

Al Hudaydah (121 HH) – Ad Durayhimi (95 HH), Hays (13 HH), Bayt Al Faqiah (6 HH) districts.

Taizz (43 HH) – At Ta'iziyah (14 HH), Al Mudhaffar (7 HH), Jabal Habashy (4 HH) districts.

Marib (35 HH) – Rahabah (13 HH), Medghal (12 HH), Raghwan (7 HH) districts.