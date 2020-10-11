IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 04 - 10 Oct 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first eight months of 2020, conflict and natural disasters have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in Marib, Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, Taizz and Al Jawf governorates.

Between 4 and 10 October, newly displaced households were recorded in Marib (107 HH), Taizz (62 HH), and Al Dhale'e (42 HH). Most of these displacements were the result of increased fighting in Marib (103 HH), Al Dhale'e (42 HH) and Al Hudaydah (39 HH).