IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 04 - 10 Apr 2021

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified 452 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 04 April 2021 and 10 April 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 183 households (1,098 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Taizz (88 HH) – Al Ma'afer (68 HH), Jabal Habashy (7 HH), Al Misrakh (6 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Al Dhale'e (33 HH) – Qa'atabah (17 HH), Ad Dhale'e (15 HH), Ash Shu'ayb (1 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Ibb.

Marib (22 HH) – Marib City (12 HH), Al Jubah (9 HH), Harib (1 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Al Jawf.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.