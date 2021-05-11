IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 02 May To 08 May 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2021 to 08 May 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 5,497 households (HH) (32,982 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Between 02 May 2021 and 08 May 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 262 households (1,572 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Hadramaut (167 HH) – Tarim (167 HH) district. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

Al Dhale'e (26 HH) – Qa'atabah (10 HH), Ad Dhale'e (7 HH), Al Hussein (7 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Ibb.

Marib (25 HH) – Marib City (14 HH), Al Jubah (6 HH), Marib (5 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Sa'ada.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.

Al Hudaydah (29 HH) – Ad Durayhimi (13 HH), Al Hawak (6 HH), Hays (5 HH) districts.

Marib (21 HH) – Marib City (12 HH), Mahliyah (5 HH), Marib (2 HH) districts.

Taizz (13 HH) – Maqbanah (5 HH), Sabir Al Mawadim (3 HH), Al Mawasit (1 HH) districts.

Some 4 HH were displaced in the previous reporting period, which covered 25 April – 01 May 2021. However, they were only identified in the current period and so, this figure has been added to the cumulative displacement total recorded from the beginning of the year.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified 460 displaced households who left their locations of displacement and either moved back to their place of origin or another location.