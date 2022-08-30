IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - RDT Biannual Report January to June 2022

Eight years of conflict have led to a precarious humanitarian situation the Yemen in terms of displacement, political instability, severe economic decline, food insecurity/risk of famine and a collapse of essential public services. The internationally recognized government (IRG) and the de facto authorities (DFA) agreed to an UN-brokered two-month truce signed in April 20221 which has led to improvements in political stability, decrease in armed conflict and a reduction in civilian casualties by two thirds compared to prior three months. The decrease in conflict in parts of the country since April has led to a decrease in new instances of displacement compared to the last months of 2021.