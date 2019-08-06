IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking, 14 to 27 July 2019

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM’s 2018 Area Assessment) and datasets can be found here.

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first five months of 2019, conflict activities have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in within Al Dhale'e and Al Hudaydah governorates.

Click here to get the dataset for rapid displacement tracking from 14 to 27 July 2019.

From 14 to 27 July 2019, households continued to move to and within Al Hudaydah, Taizz, Sana’a , and Amanat Al Asimah specifically in the below governorates and districts:

• Al Hudaydah: Zabid (264 HH) mostly from the same district and Az Zuhrah (108 HH) from Abs (83 HH) and Bakil Al Mir (25HH) in Hajjah governorate

• Taizz: Salh (125 HH), Al Mudhaffar (58 HH), As Silw (43 HH ) , and Al Misrakh (43 HH) districts received the highest number of households arriving from Al Hawak in Al Hudaydah governorate and displacement within in the same governorate from Salh and Sabir Al Mawadim districts.

• Sana’a : Sanhan (153 HH) district received the highest number of households arriving from Ad Durayhimi and Al Hawak districts in Al Hudaydah governorate.

• Amanat Al Asimah: As Sabain and Ma'ain districts received (121 HH) mostly from Al Hawak and Al Hali districts.