IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking, 1 January– 16 June 2019 [EN/AR]

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM’s 2018 Area Assessment) and datasets can be found here.

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of num- bers, geography and needs. In the first five months of 2019, conflict activities have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in within Al Dhale'e and Al Hudaydah governorates.

Click here to get the dataset for rapid displacement tracking from 1 Jan to 16 June 2019.

From 26 May to 16 June 2019, households continued to move to and within Taizz, Al Dhale, and Marib specifically in the below governorates and districts:

• Taizz: Al Mukha (360 HH), Al Mudhaffar (182 HH), and At Ta’iziyah (174 HH) districts received the highest number of households arriving from Al Hawak, Al Mina and Al Hali in Al Hudaydah governorate and displacement within in the same governorate from Maqbanah, Al Mudhaffar and At Taiziyah districts.

• Al Dhale'e: Ad Dhale’e (322 HH), Jahaf (184 HH) and Al Hussein (99 HH) districts received the high- est number of households arriving from Ad Dhale’e and Qa’atabah.

• Marib: Marib City, Majzar and Mahliyah districts received (243 HH) mostly from Nihm, Kushar And Hays.