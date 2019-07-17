17 Jul 2019

IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking, 1 to 13 July 2019 [EN/AR]

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM’s 2018 Area Assessment) and datasets can be found here.
DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first five months of 2019, conflict activities have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in within Al Dhale'e and Al Hudaydah governorates.

From 1 to 13 July 2019, households continued to move to and within Al Hudaydah, Taizz, Al Dhale, and Amanat Al Asimah specifically in the below governorates and districts:

• Al Hudaydah: Zabid (278 HH) and Az Zuhrah (230 HH) districts received the highest number of households arriving from Abs (205 HH) in Hajjah governorate and displacement within in the same governorate and district Zabid (230HH).

• Taizz: Salh (105 HH), Al Mudhaffar (59 HH), and Al Misrakh (50 HH) districts received the highest number of households arriving from Al Hali in Al Hudaydah governorate and displacement within in the same governorate from Salh, At Ta'iziyah and Sabir Al Mawadim districts.

• Al Dhale'e: Ad Dhale’e (147 HH) district received the highest number of households arriving from Ad Dhale’e and Qa’atabah .

• Amanat Al Asimah: Ma'ain , Bani Al Harith and As Sabain districts received (171 HH) mostly from Al Hawak, Al Hali And Al Mina districts.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

