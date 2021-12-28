IOM Yemen Quarterly Update - Quarter 3: July to September 2021 [EN/AR]

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In the third quarter of 2021, millions in Yemen continued to face the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The continued depreciation of the Yemeni Riyal triggered rapid inflation prompting the prices for basic goods to soar across the south and in Ma’rib, worsening the risk of famine and leaving many unable to meet their basic needs. On the other hand, an uptake in clashes and civil unrest resulted in many being forced to flee with little means to survive. The displacement situation in Ma’rib in particular greatly deteriorated, with nearly 10,000 households being displaced in September alone while simultaneously an increase was observed in returnees from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Despite the challenging environment the conflict poses, migrant arrivals to Yemen increased by the end of the quarter, with over 6,000 arriving between July and September. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Yemen is providing essential assistance and services to address the needs internally displaced persons (IDPs), migrants and other vulnerable and crisis affected populations in the country.

Civil unrest in parts of the country related to the economic crisis and difficult living conditions, coupled with an escalation in clashes in locations such as Lahj, Al Baydah and Shabwah continued to be drivers of displacement, heightened insecurity and humanitarian concerns. The hostilities are in parallel to several political developments, notably the appointment of new UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, who began his term in September and the return of the IRG Prime Minister Saeed and cabinet member’s to Yemen.

Between July and September 2021, Yemen faced a spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2,000 reported, prompting local authorities to reimpose certain restrictions and encourage the public to adhere to prevention measures. Vaccination efforts continued, with the country receiving over 500,000 vaccine doses during the third quarter through the global COVAX vaccine sharing programme, in which over 355,000 doses have been administered in Internationally Recognized Government (IRG) controlled areas. IOM continued advocating for more equitable access to vaccines for migrants and IDPs. By the end of the third quarter , IOM was able to secure doses for migrants in the south of the country and began raising awareness among migrant populations on the opportunity to be vaccinated.