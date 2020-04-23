IOM Yemen Quarterly Migration Overview (January - March 2020)

HORN OF AFRICA-YEMEN MIGRATION FLOWS IN 2020

Yemen is a key country on the eastern corridor migration route from the Horn of Africa to the Arabian Gulf — the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is the most common intended destination on the route. In mid-March, early indications showed that the COVID-19 pandemic had begun to impact migration on the eastern corridor.

Arrival trends witnessed in 2019 continued into the first quarter of 2020, with between 9,000 to 11,000 migrants arriving in January and February. However, socio-political dynamics brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic led to restrictions on mobility, putting public health concerns at the forefront of national security and heightening the risks migrant populations are exposed to along the route. As a result, the last half of March saw an overall decrease of migrant flows into the country at specific monitoring points along the coast.

Migratory flows from the Horn of Africa are mixed in nature, comprised mostly of migrants looking for opportunities to improve their lives, but also include refugees and asylum seekers. All of the inflows into Yemen departed from Djibouti and Somalia in the first quarter of 2020, with the majority of migrants originating from Ethiopia. Along their journey, migrants are consistently exposed to threats including extreme thirst and hunger, exploitation and abuse including psychological and physical violence, abduction, trafficking, arrest and detention in inhumane conditions, and even death. As a result of COVID-19 fears, xenophobia on the route rose during March, with anti-migrant sentiment in local media increasing and arbitrary holding of migrants in sub-standard conditions being carried out.