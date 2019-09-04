IOM Yemen: Protection - 2nd Quarter Highlights (April - June 2019)

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

30,402 CHILDREN PARTICIPATED IN ACTIVITIES IN CHILD FRIENDLY SPACES

6,978 PEOPLE RECEIVED MENTAL HEALTH & PSYCHOSOCIAL SUPPORT

28,786 PEOPLE REACHED THROUGH PROTECTION AWARENESS RAISING ACTIVIES

3,096 MIGRANTS SUPPORTED THROUGH VOLUNTARY HUMANITARIAN RETURN

461 REFUGEES SUPPORTED THROUGH ASSISTED SPONTANIOUS RETURN

IOM works to prevent, reduce, mitigate and respond to protection threats against persons, groups and communities affected by displacement, conflict and migration in Yemen, while reducing their acute vulnerability and strengthening their coping capacities.

The selection of the persons assisted and through which means is grounded in area-based analysis and prioritization of threats, risks and vulnerabilities related to the drivers and impacts of displacement, migration and conflict-related harm. Yemen hosts many vulnerable communities, including at least temporarily more than 47,000 migrants who entered the country in Quarter and are susceptible to abuse, exploitation and trafficking. The protection team works closely with other units through holistic multisector interventions to support the wider mission in responding to and reducing protection risks. IOM also advocates for rights protection for at-risk persons through engagement, capacity building and promoting positive actions among duty bearers, those with responsibility to respect, promote and realize human rights and to abstain from human rights violations.