04 Sep 2019

IOM Yemen: Protection - 2nd Quarter Highlights (April - June 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.6 MB)

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

30,402 CHILDREN PARTICIPATED IN ACTIVITIES IN CHILD FRIENDLY SPACES

6,978 PEOPLE RECEIVED MENTAL HEALTH & PSYCHOSOCIAL SUPPORT

28,786 PEOPLE REACHED THROUGH PROTECTION AWARENESS RAISING ACTIVIES

3,096 MIGRANTS SUPPORTED THROUGH VOLUNTARY HUMANITARIAN RETURN

461 REFUGEES SUPPORTED THROUGH ASSISTED SPONTANIOUS RETURN

IOM works to prevent, reduce, mitigate and respond to protection threats against persons, groups and communities affected by displacement, conflict and migration in Yemen, while reducing their acute vulnerability and strengthening their coping capacities.
The selection of the persons assisted and through which means is grounded in area-based analysis and prioritization of threats, risks and vulnerabilities related to the drivers and impacts of displacement, migration and conflict-related harm. Yemen hosts many vulnerable communities, including at least temporarily more than 47,000 migrants who entered the country in Quarter and are susceptible to abuse, exploitation and trafficking. The protection team works closely with other units through holistic multisector interventions to support the wider mission in responding to and reducing protection risks. IOM also advocates for rights protection for at-risk persons through engagement, capacity building and promoting positive actions among duty bearers, those with responsibility to respect, promote and realize human rights and to abstain from human rights violations.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.