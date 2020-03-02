IOM Yemen Operational Overview 2020 [EN/AR]

Yemen is facing the largest humanitarian crisis in the world – 80 per cent of the population are in need of protection or assistance and 3.6 million people are internally displaced, according to the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). With the conflict in its fifth year, widespread instability, severe economic decline, food insecurity and the collapse of essential public services are taking an enormous toll. The people of Yemen were already living in the most impoverished country in the Gulf region prior to the outbreak of fighting and now face not just insecurity and violence but also outbreaks of diseases like cholera. Despite the current crisis, irregular migrants continue to arrive in Yemen in increasing numbers, most hoping to find work in Saudi Arabia.

With offices in Sana’a, Aden, Al Hudaydah, Marib, Ibb, Hadramaut and satellite presences in all 22 governorates, IOM supports vulnerable groups throughout Yemen, including displaced people, conflict affected communities and migrants. The Organization directly implements a multi-sector humanitarian response, namely health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter, nonfood item (NFI) and cash-based assistance, camp coordination and camp management (CCCM), protection and displacement tracking (DTM). Growing to be one of its largest missions worldwide, IOM has scaled up its response in Yemen by increasing the capacity of its team and enhancing and consolidating operations.

Donor funding and programmes must deliver what is expected - IOM is working to maximise impact and accountability to beneficiaries in Yemen.