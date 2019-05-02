IOM Yemen: Migrant situation in Aden | Flash report (29 April 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since Sunday, 21 April, authorities in Aden have been carrying out a campaign to arrest and detain migrants, predominantly Ethiopian nationals. Locals released the approximately 2,000 migrants originally held at Al Mansoura Football Stadium on Thursday, 25 April. The migrants were re-arrested that night and brought to the 22nd of May Stadium and Sports Complex in Aden city’s Sheik Usman area.

Similar to the first stadium where the migrants were held, the conditions of the 22nd of May sports complex are deplorable. The buildings have been badly damaged by Yemen’s ongoing conflict, with glass, brick and metal strewn throughout the complex. More than 2,400 men and boys and over 75 women are being held at the sports complex, with the numbers increasing, as this campaign by the authorities continues in Aden and Lahj governorates.

An additional 700-1000 people are detained at an operational military camp in Lahj governorate and it has been reported that more migrants are being held in other locations; IOM is working to confirm this information. The authorities plan to move all the migrants from the 22nd of May sports complex to the military camp. The proposed sites are a few empty, damaged buildings that are not designed to accomodate people. Clean water and safe sanitation are not currently available for the thousands that may be detained and access will be difficult for humanitarians due to security concerns, as it is an operational military base. The authorities have noted that this is a temporary arrangement until they construct a built-for-purpose migrant detention centre in Ras Al-Ara, Lahj governorate. They have also stated that the final step in this campaign is to return the migrants to their countries of origin.

IOM’S RESPONSE

Coordination: IOM is chairing the Mixed Migration Working Group (MMWG) and working with partners to fill critical response gaps. IOM has carried out an initial site assessment of the military camp in Lahj governorate, with a security assessment pending.

Health: In addition to initial health screenings at the Al Mansoura stadium site, IOM set up a mobile health clinic at the 22nd of May sports complex where its health teams carried out 513 medical consultations from 26-28 April. Many of the patients are complaining of general weakness and respiratory, gastrointestinal and urinary infections. IOM health and WASH teams are working with partners to provide an integrated approach to cholera and acute watery diarrhea (AWD); on Sunday, 28 April, five AWD cases were reported by the health team. As the numbers of people seeking medical assistance continues to grow, IOM is clearing and fitting two more rooms with mattresses to be incorporated into the makeshift health clinic.

WASH: Similar to the Al Mansoura site, lack of sanitation at the 22nd of May complex is a major challenge. IOM has installed 12 emergency latrines and rehabilitated seven toilets in the buildings and the rehabilitation of a further seven toilets near the health clinic is ongoing. IOM is providing water to the site; on 29 April, IOM supplied 21,000 litres of drinking water and 48,000 litres of water for other purposes. IOM has ensured that the women have access to dignity kits. As a safety measure, IOM is supporting the removal of broken glass, metal and other materials in the areas of the complex where the migrants are held.

Food: IOM has been providing food to the migrants at the stadium each day