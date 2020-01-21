IOM Yemen: Migrant and refugee movements overview, December 2019

VHR

Migrants expressing a desire to return home are counselled by IOM and supported to make an informed decision in line with their specic needs.

While the vast majority of migrants travel to Ethiopia, via IOM chartered ights, IOM also organizes commercial ight bookings for other nationalities home.

ASR

This support is available for Somali refugees in Yemen who express a desire to return home. The movements, initiated by UNHCR, are facilitated by IOM utilizing commercial sea vessels from Aden port to Berbera.

IOM evaluates tness for travel through a medical check and pre-departure counselling. In 2020, IOM and UNHCR will expand ASR from both Sana’a and Al Mukalla to meet the needs of Somali refugees, who have expressed interest to return.

REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT

Available to less than 1 per cent of refugees globally, refugee resettlement is a durable solution for the most vulnerable. Currently, only Sweden accepts refugees from Yemen.

UNHCR grants access to the programme and once approved by the receiving country, IOM works to ensure that the refugee meets all medical and operational requirements to depart Aden and travel safely aboard.

VOLREP

Voluntary Repatriation is a durable solution for refugees wishing to return to their country of origin. UNHCR gives access to the programme to qualifying refugees and IOM prepares refugees for travel through medical screenings, assisting with departure formalities, and arranging air travel and arrival assistance. IOM charters aircraft and arranges all flight clearances with regional and domestic authorities. It is expected that this programme will commence in 2020.