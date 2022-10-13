IOM Yemen - Ma'rib Response update (September 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In September 2022, similar to recent months since the start of the UN-brokered truce, the situation in Ma’rib remained relatively calm with no major clashes reported or change in front lines. Yet, by the end of the month as the truce’s expiration date approached (2 October), reinforcements were reported as both sides repeatedly exchanged accusations of targeting opposing positions mainly in Ma’rib, Harib, Sirwah and Raghwan districts.

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams recorded 195 households (HHs) displaced to or within Ma’rib governate during the month of September. The majority of displaced households came from Shabwah and Al Hodeidah governorates to areas in Ma’rib City. DTM teams also observed the return of some internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Al Wadi to Raghwan district. Due to recent flooding and resulting fragile conditions in IDP sites, during the month of September displaced individuals also moved to areas within host communities as site conditions are not adequate to host new families. As IDPs seek safety in areas outside of sites, Housing, Land and Property (HLP) issues remained a concern due to complaints raised by landowners.

IOM continues to work closely with local authorities and landowners to find a compromise however the lack of HLP actors in Ma’rib continues to strain the situation and restrict certain interventions. According to key informants, those displaced within Ma’rib governorate (originating from other areas in the governorate than where they currently reside) may intend to return to their original residence once fighting has settled and the overall situation is calm. However, IDPs from areas outside of Ma’rib governorate may not intend to return to their governorates of origin- IOM will soon publish the results of the Return Intentions Survey recently conducted in Ma’rib City