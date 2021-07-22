IOM Yemen - Marib Response (June 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

During the month of June, hostilities in Ma’rib continued to intensify as frontlines remained active, particularly across the west of Ma’rib city. Civilians are bearing the brunt of sustained hostilities, which show little sign of easing. Protection and humanitarian concerns are only increasing and in June, 414 HHs are estimated to have moved from conflict affected areas in Sirwah, Medghal, Raghwan, Bani Dhabyan to Ma’rib City, Marib Al Wadi and Al Jubah. IOM and partner Rapid Response teams estimate that the number of people displaced by the conflict so far this year stands at over 3,353 households (23,471 people). This brings the number of people displaced since the start of hostilities in January 2020 to 22,068 households. In total, local authorities estimate that some 1 million people are currently displaced across the governorate.

Overall, displacement trends have remained relatively the same and in line with humanitarian planning. People in Raghwan, Medghal and Sirwah are the most affected by the increased hostilities; the highest number of civilian casualties continue to be reported here, and thousands have been forced to flee outside of these districts into Ma’rib city, Marib Alwadi, Al Jubah or areas further away from frontlines. As fighting picked up Bani Dhabyan and more than 500 people were reported to have fled into Al Jubah district, settling in five IDP sites. Based on the increase in tensions in the area reports indicate that the displacement trends could continue in the coming months. In Sirwah district, 2,793HH have been displaced and eight displacement sites have been evacuated since February 2021. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Sirwah, many of whom have been repeatedly displaced, are mainly staying within the district, moving further away from frontlines and in the direction of Ma’rib city and Al Wadi. Cases of evictions are being reported, particularly in Marib city, where IDPs residing in government buildings or land within the city are being evicted or have been issued with notices to move. Humanitarian partners expect hostilities to continue to drive displacement amidst the growing numbers of civilian casualties.

Local authorities and humanitarian partners are scaling up response activities to meet the growing needs, but those affected by the crisis in Ma’rib are some of the most vulnerable, repeatedly losing access to basic services and livelihoods. A majority of new IDPs are arriving into already crowded IDP sites and while some 31 new sites have opened in Ma’rib this year, increasing the total number of IDP sites in governorate to 148. To expand services in these sites, humanitarian partners in Ma’rib are increasing site management and coordination activities to 64 sites in seven districts. IOM, for example, will cover ten additional IDP sites starting in July (34 in total). To facilitate humanitarian presence, IOM is also managing the Humanitarian Hub in Ma’rib, recently completing improvements to provide accommodation, office and telecommunications capacity for at least 10 UN agencies and other aid partners in Ma’rib city.