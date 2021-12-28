IOM Yemen - Ma'rib Response | Flash Update | 28 November - 11 December 2021

URGENT FUNDING REQUIREMENT: USD 10 MILLION

Despite the frontlines holding the same shape in Ma’rib in recent weeks, armed clashes are having catastrophic impacts on communities, and driving displacement and humanitarian needs at an unprecedented rate. Since September 2021, the conflict displaced over 8,314 households (HHs) or 49,884 individuals1 – many for the fourth or fifth time predominantly from Al Jubahand Sirwah districts to IDP sites in Ma’rib City and Ma’rib Al Wadi districts.

There has been a marked increase in the number of armed violence incidents that have impacted communities, civilian infrastructure, and IDP sites2. On 9 December, four children and one woman were injured by shrapnel when two missiles landed in Al Hamma displacement site managed by IOM and hosting 250 households. Since the attack, 153 HHs, or over half the sites’ population, have fled to other IDP sites across Ma’rib city and Ma’rib Al Wadi. IOM’s Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) team is verifying the locations of displacement with the local authorities in order to coordinate a shelter/NFI and cash-based response.

According to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix, approximately 677 HHs or 4,062 individuals were displaced between 28 November to 11 December 2021, and IOM identified an additional 84 HHs or 504 individuals displaced from the previous reporting period (20-27 November). The greatest needs in IDP sites are shelter, non-food items, education services, and water, sanitation and hygiene services. As winter sets into Ma’rib, IDPs are increasingly exposed to the cold weather. Most recently, three children died from the cold in Al-Naqeia’a camp. Overcrowded IDP sites continue to receive newly displaced families, with many forced to move in with other families; often four to five families share two tents. Some landowners have denied entry to newly displaced families under the pretext that the sites are full. In these cases, families have moved to farms and open spaces where humanitarian services are intermittent or non-existent.