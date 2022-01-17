IOM Yemen - Ma'rib Response | Flash Update | 12 December 2021 - 8 January 2022

URGENT FUNDING REQUIREMENT: USD 10 MILLION

Over the past weeks, the frontlines in Ma’rib have not shifted. Despite daily clashes and shelling along the frontlines to the south, west and north of Ma’rib City, conflicting parties have been unable to make a decisive breakthrough. The deadlock has triggered the reactivation of frontlines in Shabwah and Al Jawf governorates. At least 10,033 HHs or 60,198 individuals were displaced since September 2021 - many for the fourth or fifth time – to displacement sites in Ma’rib City and Ma’rib Al-Wadi districts since the uptick in fighting.

The most recent trends indicate that approximately 805 HHs or 4,830 individuals were displaced between 12 December 2021 – 8 January 2022, a slight decline from previous months. However, civilians have continued to suffer the most from the hostilities. On 25 December, in Hareeb Junction to the south of Ma’rib City, three civilians were killed, including a child, and injured eight other members of the Muhamasheen, a marginalized group in Yemen.

Increased violence and eviction threats from landowners have forced families to flee to overcrowded displacement sites, primarily in Ma’rib City and Ma’rib Al-Wadi. The greatest needs in these sites are shelter, non-food items (NFIs), food assistance, water, sanitation and hygiene services, education and cash assistance. Many families live in tents or makeshifts shelters – some with four to five families in two tents – which has exacerbated poor living conditions brought on by harsh winter conditions. Families in more than 130 sites in Ma’rib live in torn or damaged tents.