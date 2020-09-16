IOM Yemen - Marib Response (30 August - 12 September 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Increased hostilities on the outskirts of Majzar, Medghal, Mahalyah and Rahabah districts continue to cause new waves of displacements into Marib city and surrounding areas. Partners estimate that over 2,900 households have been displaced by recent fighting since the start of September alone. Two new IDP hosting sites have been established in Marib Al Wadi to support the newly displaced – given the unpredictable security situation, additional sites are planned in districts like Sirwah and Al Jouba.

Humanitarian needs caused by flooding have subsided in recent weeks, and the Marib dam flow has returned to normal levels. The dam overflow in August caused more than 30km spread of damage in surrounding areas, and over 2,000 people continue to be at risk of flooding in the area. As part of preparedness and mid/long-term water management efforts, the IOM team is working on scenario planning and flood risk mapping, collecting data from monitoring instruments at the Marib dam that would help inform the hydraulic analyses being conducted by a team of water management specialists.

Protection issues for migrants continue to be of concern in Marib. The traditional migration routes are not as active as in the period prior to COVID-19, and although overall migrant arrivals are down, more and more migrants are becoming stranded in overcrowded conditions.

Stranded migrants in areas like Al Husoon (800 persons), Al Rowaik (300 persons), Bin Muayli (500 persons) and the Hygiene Fund compound (300 persons) are struggling to access food, clean water and other basic services. IOM continues to advocate on their behalf and is working to identify additional partners to scale up response activities.