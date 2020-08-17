IOM Yemen - Marib Response (29 July to 15 August 2020)

RESPONSE HIGHLIGHTS*

10,291 Newly displaced households registered

9,826 Newly displaced persons supported

8,662 MPCA provided

4,711 NFI kits distributed

478 latrines constructed

18,832 Plastic sheets

4,615 Shelters provided

20.6 million Litres of safe drinking water provided

2 COVID-19 quarantine centres

Key highlights from 21 January to 15 August

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy storms and floods are affecting several districts in Marib. In early August, the continuous heavy rain caused an overflow of the Marib dam and increased flooding in surrounding areas such as Sirwah and Al Wadi districts. So far, IOM has assessed 19 internally displaced persons (IDPs) hosting sites, where over 4,000 households (HH) are in need of shelter, non-food items (NFIs), food and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support, as well access to health and protection services. Sirwah district has been the most affected by the dam overflow and IOM is targeting the largest IDP-hosting site in the district with multi-sectoral assistance. IOM is also providing emergency shelter, NFI and WASH support while also carrying out flood risk reduction activities, based on specific needs assessed in each site.

RESPONSE UPDATES (29 JULY TO 15 AUGUST)

The IOM Marib team is comprised of 17 international and 80 national support and programme staff in Marib as well as 60 community mobilizers and enumerators. Due to COVID-19 mobility restrictions, four international staff are currently in Marib and leading response activities. IOM is providing assistance and coordinating response efforts in Marib through its leadership of the CCCM and Health sub-national clusters, co-leadership of the WASH sub-national cluster and as the primary focal point for S-NFI response activities. IOM is also working closely with the Ministry of Public Health and Population (MoPHP) and the Governorate Health Office (GHO) on COVID-19 preparedness and response activities.