IOM Yemen - Marib Response (27 September - 24 October 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Conflict activities in Yemen’s hotspots continue to intensify, and areas close to frontlines in Marib and Al Jawf are the worst affected. The third quarter of the year has seen an increase in civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, largely attributed to the escalation in hostilities here. As frontlines continue to shift within both Marib and neighboring Al Jawf, thousands are fleeing conflict affected parts in northwestern Al Jawf, and southwestern and northeastern Marib. The deteriorating security situation in these areas is leading to a mass displacement situation and exacerbating already widespread needs. Humanitarian access to some of the most vulnerable communities near to conflict points remains restricted, and most partners are unable to safely access parts of Al Jawf as well Majzar and Madghal districts in Marib.

Even before the recent upsurge in hostilities, internally displaced persons (IDPs) have long fled to Marib, as the governorate has seen relative stability since the beginning of the conflict in 2015. IOM assessments from 2018 indicate that around 800,000 IDPs were residing in the governorate, a majority living with relatives or renting accommodation in the host communities (over 300,000 people in 2014). Today, IDPs arriving in Marib city and surrounding areas are some of the most vulnerable, having left everything behind and many having already been displaced previously.

As vulnerabilities within displaced communities rise, the population of stranded migrants in Marib is also growing. Traditional migration routes are largely inactive as a result of COVID-19 movement restrictions, and with migrants being pushed from other governorates, IOM estimates that over 5,000 migrants are stranded, mainly, in Marib city in dire need of food, shelter, health and protection assistance.