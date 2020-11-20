IOM Yemen - Marib Response (25 October - 14 November 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Almost a year since the first wave of conflict escalation along the outskirts of Marib, Al Jawf and Sana’a governorates, hostilities continue to intensify, and new frontlines are reportedly opening (most recently in Raghwan district). Civilians are bearing the brunt of renewed hostilities, seeing their homes and community infrastructure damaged, being forced to flee to safety. The fighting in November has so far impacted civilian areas in Medghal, Majzar and Sirwah districts, affecting women and children the most. IOM recorded 101,675 new displacements towards Marib city and surrounding areas since the start of the year, and if frontlines advance further, more secondary and tertiary displacements are likely to occur in the coming months as people who previously flee the fighting will be forced further east or south. The deteriorating security situation also continues to restrict humanitarian access, and partners are unable to safely access areas in Al Jawf as well as Majzar, Medghal, Rahabah and Mahliyah, Al Abdiyah districts in Marib.

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) are fleeing toward Marib city and surrounding areas – Marib city district alone has received an estimated 71,456 new IDPs in 2020 (70% of people displaced into Marib this year). The city already hosts the largest displacement site (37,498 IDP residents) in the country, and community and public resources are overstretched. In addition to receiving an influx of IDPs, Marib is also hosting approximately 5,000 stranded migrants, a majority of who have been living in the city for a minimum of seven months. In previous months, migrants travelled through Marib to reach the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Today, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased barriers to movements, and migrants are stuck with very limited access to basic services and food.