IOM Yemen - Marib Response (15 July 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

While few new displacements have been recorded in recent weeks, the situation remains volatile as clashes continue in south-western Marib. IOM and partners, while continuing multi-sectoral support for vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs) and migrants, are engaged in preparedness activities to ensure there is capacity to rapidly respond to needs as they arise.

Alongside multi-sectoral activities, COVID-19 prevention and response efforts, focused on risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC) and case management and continuity, are ongoing in IDP and migrant hosting sites as well as for host community members in Marib City, Al Wadi and Sirwah districts. RCCE activities have reached 4,777 households (HHs) in 28 IDP sites, with 4,647 household level surveys conducted to identify persons at high risk. The IOM-supported COVID-19 isolation and treatment facility in Marib city continues to support admissions, reaching full capacity (63 beds). One quarantine centre in Al Jufainah IDP site in Marib city is expected to be completed by early August.