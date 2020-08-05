IOM Yemen - Marib Response (15 to 29 July 2020)

RESPONSE HIGHLIGHTS*

10,257 Newly displaced households registered

9,781 Newly displaced persons supported

8, 662 MPCA provided

4,539 NFI kits distributed

17,600 Plastic sheets

4,377 Shelters provided

19.3 million Litres of safe drinking water provided

3 COVID-19 quarantine centres

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy storms and floods in June affected several districts in Marib. So far, IOM has assessed 26 internally displaced persons (IDPs) hosting sites, where more than 4,500 IDP households (HH) are in need of shelter, non-food item (NFI), food and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support. Al Jufainah Camp, the largest in the country, has been the most affected. IOM teams are providing emergency shelter and WASH support while also carrying out flood risk reduction activities. Alongside these interventions, COVID-19 response efforts continue in IDP and migrant hosting sites; 13,028 household level surveys have been conducted in 28 IDP-hosting sites to identify persons at high risk of COVID-19, and 90 women are being supported in weaving 31,500 masks for IDPs. IOM is launching community shielding activities in Marib that will provide displaced families with 800 infection prevention and control (IPC) kits.

RESPONSE UPDATES (15 to 29 JULY)

The IOM Marib team is comprised of 14 international and 75 national support and programme staff in Marib as well as 60 community mobilizers and enumerators. Due to COVID-19 mobility restrictions, five international staff are currently in Marib and leading response activities. IOM is providing assistance and coordinating response efforts in Marib through its leadership of the CCCM and Health sub-national clusters, co-leadership of the WASH sub-national cluster and as the primary focal point for S-NFI response activities. IOM is also working closely with the Ministry of Public Health and Population (MoPHP) and the Governorate Health Office (GHO) on COVID-19 preparedness and response activities.