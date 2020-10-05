IOM Yemen - Marib Response (13 - 26 September 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The recent escalation of hostilities in Marib has led to a new wave of displacement towards safer districts in the governorate and resulted in a significant increase in humanitarian needs, with households especially in need of shelter, water, sanitation and food support. With the internally displaced person (IDP) population reaching numbers in the hundreds of thousands, host communities and access to basic services are experiencing increased pressure. IOM and partners recorded nearly 4,000 displaced households since the resumption of hostilities from mid-August until 24 September. Almost 80 per cent of new arrivals over the past two months have nowhere to go except extremely crowded displacement sites, which is a major concern as proper hygiene practices and physical distancing are key to combatting COVID-19. Of newly displaced families, less than five per cent have access to latrines and an estimated 70 per cent are in need of shelter.

Approximately 500 migrants were evicted from land they had temporarily settled and where IOM’s protection team was providing services. IOM identified potential new locations for this migrant population and is providing mobile protection services in the meantime. In coordination with humanitarian partners, migrants will be supported with shelter and humanitarian relief items, though they are still struggling to access food and other basic services. The Organization continues to advocate on behalf of migrants and is working to scale up response activities, including identifying additional partners.

As part of a holistic approach to its humanitarian response, IOM is also identifying areas for transition and recovery activities in locations with relative stability and security. IOM’s transition and recovery team engaged representatives from local authorities, including the Office of the Governor, Ministry of Planning, Executive Unit for Internally Displaced Persons, and Ministry of Social Affairs, along with other community stakeholders, on the Organization’s support to strengthening the resilience of mobile populations and addressing community recovery needs. Activities will focus on improving service provision and building the capacity of local stakeholders in crisis-affected communities.