IOM Yemen - Marib Response (01 July 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As conflict activities along frontline areas in Marib and Al Jawf frontline subside, new displacements into Marib have also slowed. However, with increased insecurity in Al Bayda governorate, new displacements into Marib (which shares a border with Al Bayda) are likely to increase again, should the situation not improve. Conditions in Marib is already dire for the over 23,000 IDPs residing in more than 130 IDP-hosting sites in the governorate, particularly due to the risks COVID-19 poses on health and the increasing barriers to accessing critical services.

IOM continues to meet the multi-sectoral needs of IDPs and migrants in Marib, working with partners to provide safe shelters, essential aid items, emergency health care, clean water, safe sanitation and emergency food rations. At the same time, COVID-19 prevention and response efforts are being scaled up in IDP and migrant hosting sites as well as for host community members in Marib City, Al Wadi and Sirwah districts. So far, COVID-19 awareness raising sessions, including household level surveys to identify persons at high risk, have been conducted in 28 IDP sites in Marib city, Marib Al Wadi and Sirwah districts, reaching 4,677 households (HHs). The IOMsupported COVID-19 isolation and treatment facility in Marib continues to support admissions, reaching full capacity. As part of efforts to increase COVID-19 response capacity in the governorate, IOM is also launching activities to establish COVID-19 testing capacity in Marib, where there is currently none. Finally, considering the challenges related to applying isolation procedures in crowded IDP sites, IOM is establishing three quarantine centres in IDP sites in Marib city.