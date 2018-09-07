IOM Yemen Hudaydah Response Bulletin: 6 September 2018, Situation Report: 26 August - 1 September 2018
Key Highlights
Supporting IDPs in 8 schools with hot meals and distribution of non-food items. Through these kitchens and other facilities, over 56,900 hot meals have been served since the current crisis began.
Provided medical consultation to 8,474 individuals, antenatal care to 986 pregnant women, reproductive health consultations to 1,233 individuals, MHPSS services to 834 individuals, and conducted health promotion activities among 3,318 individuals.
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.