IOM Yemen Hudaydah Response Bulletin: 30 September 2018, Situation Report: 16 - 22 September 2018

Served hot meals among 2,160 displaced individuals in Al-Marawah and Al-Qutaeei districts and distributed 89 shelter kits and 89 NFIs in Al-Mansouriah district in Hudaydah Governorate in the past week.

A total of 16,986 (4,239 men, 5,896 women, 3,448 boys, and 3,403 girls) IDPs and other conflict-affected Yemenis and 424 migrants (302 men, 38 women, 71 boys, and 13 girls) were provided with healthcare assistance, including Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and health promotion sessions.