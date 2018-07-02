IOM Yemen Hudaydah Response Bulletin: 1 July 2018, Situation Report: 17-23 June 2018

Key Highlights

Distributed Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) kits—containing enough food rations for a family for a week, basic hygiene requirements, and other essential items—among 725 displaced families to date.

Provided emergency accommodation, hot meals, water, mattresses, necessary healthcare support, and dignity kits to 160 individuals at the Migrant Response Point (MRP) in Hudaydah.

Completed installation of 940 solar panels in Amanat Al Asimah and Sana’a Governorates, generating 305KW electricity, providing 834,000 litres of water every day by pumping water for 7 hours from three different wells, benefitting 55 thousand people access adequate safe water on a daily basis. In addition to the immediate public health and livelihood benefits of having more reliable and affordable water, this initiative is helping save an estimated 162,000 litres of diesel worth 58.3 million Yemeni Rials or 121 thousand US dollars at current prices and 400 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

Situation

Escalation in armed clashes in Hudaydah between the parties to the conflict is continuing for nearly three weeks. Fighting and shelling have significantly decreased in recent days, but displacement continues, as families continue to leave their homes and the unsafe zones altogether. Displacement is resulting in absence of staff in most institutions, affecting service delivery capacity and quality. Most of the commercial activities remain suspended, with shops – including money exchange places where people can receive cash sent via remittances – remaining closed. Many roads in the Hudaydah city remain blocked, but the area remains accessible to and from Sana’a. Many of the displaced families are moving to capital Sana’a, where several schools are being used for temporary shelter for vulnerable IDPs.