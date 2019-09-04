IOM Yemen: Health - 2nd Quarter Highlights (April - June 2019)

04 Sep 2019

355,080 PEOPLE REACHED WITH HEALTH AWARENESS MESSAGES

6,675 RECEIVED MENTAL HEALTH AND PSYCHO SOCIAL SERVICES

8,013 PEOPLE WITH SUSPECTED CHOLERA SCREENED AND TREATED

335,548 OUTPATIENT CONSULTATIONS

IOM provides life-saving primary and secondary preventative and curative health care to displaced people, conflict-affected communities and migrants, while ensuring critical public health infrastructure continues to operate throughout the conflict.

HEALTH FACILITES

Throughout Yemen, IOM provides health care professionals, medical equipment, drugs and supplies to health facilities to ensure that critical health infrastructure are maintained throughout the conflict. Currently engaged in 144 health facilities across the country, IOM’s support helps provides an average of 24,000 outpatient consultations each week. The Organization also operates mobile health teams, which reach those without access to traditional health facilities. In response to migrants’ medical needs, IOM runs health clinics in its Migrant Response Points (MRP).

MENTAL HEALTH AND PSYCHOSOCIAL SUPPORT

In collaboration with the protection and migrant support teams, IOM’s health team provides mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS). IOM MRPs, located in Aden,
Al Hudaydah and Sana’a, ensure that migrants accessing health or protection services at the facility have access to MHPSS. From April-June 2019, IOM supported 6,675 migrants with MHPSS services.

MOBILE RESPONSE TEAMS

IOM provides migrants with emergency health services and referrals to additional health care through four mobile medical teams operating on Yemen’s southern coast.

CHOLERA RESPONSE

Recurring cholera outbreaks continue to affect Yemen. IOM provides screening and treatment for people with suspected cholera at 13 dedicated Diarrhoeal Treatment Centres.

(DTC). IOM’s health team actively coordinates with the Organization’s water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) team to implement preventative measures, including the rollout of health awareness sessions and distribution of chlorine tablets for purification of water

MEDICAL SCREENINGS AND DIGNIFIED TRAVEL

In coordination with the destination country (and, in the case of refugee resettlements, in collaboration with UNHCR),
IOM ensures that Yemenis, migrants and refugees receive ‘fitness to travel’ medical screenings in preparation for participation in voluntary repatriation and third-country refugee resettlement programmes. IOM medical escorts accompany all repatriations/resettlements to ensure dignified and healthy travel.

