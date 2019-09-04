IOM Yemen: Global Fund - Middle East Response Project - 1st and 2nd Quarter Highlights (January - June 2019)

The Global Fund is a partnership designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria as epidemics. The Global Fund Middle East Response (MER) project is being implemented in five countries, including Yemen. IOM has been the principal recipient of the Global Fund programme in Yemen since 2017, with the national health system receiving funding, support and oversight from IOM to combat these three diseases.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

2,476 PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV ENROLLED IN ANTI-RETROVIRAL PROGRAMME

5,527 PEOPLE VOLUNTARILY TESTED FOR HIV

5,215 PEOPLE DIAGNOSED & ENROLLED IN TREATMENT FOR ALL FORMS OF TB

433,478 LONG LASTING INSECTICIDE TREATED NETS DISTRIBUTED

Activities to fight the three diseases - HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria - are being implemented in Yemen through respective national programmes for each disease: the National AIDS Control Programme, the National TB Control Programme and the National Malaria Control Programme – all in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and Population. The programme is being implemented across all 23 of Yemen’s governorates.