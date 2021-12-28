IOM Yemen - Displacement on the west coast of Yemen | Flash Update | 11-16 November 2021

Following renewed hostilities on the west coast of Yemen, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) estimates that more than 1,000 households (HHs) were displaced between 11 and 14 November 2021. The majority of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are reported to have fled to Al Khukhah district (895 HHs) followed by Al Makha (129 HHs). The situation remains extremely volatile, with reports of ongoing clashes along the new frontlines, particularly in areas west of Hays and south of At Tuhayta districts. Many have been forced to flee for the second or third time, and are now fleeing again to displacement sites in At Tuhayta and Al Khukha.

As of 17 November, IOM teams registered 120 newly displaced households in IOM-supported sites in Al Khukha and have received reports of 132 newly displaced HHs in IOM-supported sites in At Tuhayta.

In total, an estimated 815 newly-displaced households arrived to sites in the area with IOM, local authorities and humanitarian partners reporting 439 in Al Khukha, 260 in Al Makha and 136 in At Tuhayta.

IOM is particularly concerned about the condition of over 1,700 displaced families who remained in seven sites close to the frontlines in At Tuhayta where humanitarian access has become limited.

In Al Khukha, authorities have established a new displacement site to meet the needs of some 120 newly displaced households. Registration is ongoing and local authorities are planning to establish two additional sites in Al Khukha and one in Al Makha to support new IDPs.

The majority of IDPs are sharing overcrowded shelters. They are in need of basic household and non-food items, cash assistance, and greater access to water and latrines. As winter approaches, they also need sandbags and other materials so their shelters can withstand strong seasonal winds.

IOM is working with partners to respond to the needs of those affected by providing essential services to the newly displaced in nine IOM-managed sites. The Organization has deployed mobile medical teams to provide immediate health services to IDPs, including health screening and emergency medical care. As part of its emergency and preparedness activities, IOM is prepositioning 1,400 emergency shelter kits and 1,900 hygiene and non-food items kits in Al Makha and Aden.

IOM is concerned about further displacement on the west coast and the humanitarian impact of the conflict on civilians. Those who have influence should continue to advocate against an escalation of hostilities. IOM echoes calls to all parties of the conflict to respect International Humanitarian Law and avoid targeting civilians at all cost.