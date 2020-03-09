IOM Yemen | Displacement Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period : 01 - 07 Mar 2020

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM's 2018 Area Assessment). DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From 01 January 2020- 07 Mar 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 6,560 Households or 39,360 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between the 1st Mar 2020 and 7th of Mar 2020, the highest number of displacements were seen in:

Marib (1,561 HH) – Marib City (821 HH), Marib (684 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Al Jawf.

Al Hudaydah (255 HH) – Ad Durayhimi (255 HH) district. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Taiz (79 HH) – Mashra'a Wa Hadnan (18 HH), Al Misrakh (16 HH), Jabal Habashy (15 HH). Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Taiz and Al Jawf.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following Governorates and districts.