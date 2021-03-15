IOM Yemen | Displacement in Marib | Flash Update | 23 February - 02 March 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The escalating conflict in Ma’rib continues to cause the largest displacement in Yemen. Some 21,000 households (HH) have been displaced since the fighting started in January 2020. More recently, starting on 08 February, hostilities increased across parts of western, northern and southern Ma’rib, leading to the displacement of more than 1,400 HHs. The actual number of displaced is likely higher, with IDP registration activities ongoing by IOM and partners. Overall, people are moving mainly within Sirwah (962 HH), Ma’rib city (376HH) and Ma’rib Al Wadi districts (63HH), where IDP sites are already crowded, and response capacities are overstretched. The situation requires humanitarian partners to urgently scale up response activities. Already, Ma’rib Governorate hosts an estimated one million internally displaced persons (IDPs) – the largest IDP population

An elderly displaced woman stands in front of some shelter materials in a displacement site in Sirwah © Elham Al Oqabi/IOM 2020 in Yemen. IDPs are living in approximately 125 IDP sites across the governorate, one of which is the largest IDP site in the country: Al Jufainah Camp, hosting 10,000 IDP HHs in Marib city. Over the course of the conflict since January 2020, a majority of IDPs have moved into Marib city (70%) and the burden on resources in the district – which was home to only 40,000 people in 2014 – has been overwhelming. Across all sites and sectors, service gaps are widespread. In 2020, IOM and partners estimated that 19 IDP hosting sites or informal settlements opened; the last time partners saw this many new sites open in Marib was in 2016 when 24 new sites were formed in a year. With continued fighting, the situation is expected to continue to worsen and service gaps are expected to widen as people continue to flee towards the eastern outskirts of Sirwah and into Ma’rib City. Humanitarian partners are operationalizing plans to respond to up to 15,000 HHs (105,000 people) are displaced over the next six months into Ma’rib City and Marib Al Wadi. Should fighting reach Marib city, IOM and partners estimate that a further 385,000 people will be displaced into Hadramawt and Shabwah. The most significant challenge is the limited partner presence and insufficient resources to sustain response and preparedness activities.