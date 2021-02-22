IOM Yemen | Displacement in Marib | Flash Update | 18 February 2021

HUMANITARIAN IMPACT

Since January 2020, fighting in Marib, Al Jawf and Sana’a governorates has led to mass displacement, forcing an estimated 16,631 families (116,417 people) to flee, mostly towards Marib city and surrounding districts. More than a year later, the situation has once again escalated with renewed fighting across parts of western, northern and southern Marib displacing more people mainly into Sirwah, Marib city and Marib Al Wadi districts.

This recent escalation in hostilities across western, northern and southern Marib has hit people in Sirwah district the hardest. Since 08 February 2021, IOM and partners recorded nearly 1,000 households (HHs) having been displaced from conflict affected areas in Sirwah, with the actual number of displaced likely to be higher. Already, Sirwah District hosts more than 4,300 displaced families and at least 14 displacement sites. Displaced people, many of whom were already internally displaced persons (IDPs), are primarily moving from Sirwah sub district to safer areas in Arak sub-district and Al Rawdah IDP hosting site in particular. Some 744 HHs are reported to have arrived here in recent days, a majority of them having fled four IDP hosting sites – Mustashfa, Dhanah Al Hayal, Dhanah Al Sawabin and Al Zour sites – and the surrounding host communities in these areas. Some have also made it as far as Marib city (201 HHs) and Marib Al Wadi (39 HHs).

Al Rawdah Sirwah IDP hosting site has received the highest caseload of new IDPs in recent days (744 HHs). The site is located on flat land in a mountainous area, where there is little vegetation. Prior to the displacement, around 227 HH lived in the site, mainly in makeshift tents and dwellings made from local materials. With this new displacement, people are competing for already limited resources: some new IDPs, being displaced for the second time, report carrying their shelters with them, while many of those who lived in more permanent dwellings are being hosted by other IDPs.

The newly displaced are some of the most vulnerable, with an estimated 50 per cent being women, and 30 per cent being children. IDPs most urgent needs are around shelter and non-food items (NFIs), water and sanitation, health and food assistance. Both new and existing IDPs have reported being concerned for their safety and worry that the continued fighting will force them to move again. There are several IDP sites in close proximity to frontlines in and around Sirwah, and continued fighting could potentially displace an additional 3,700 households in the coming days should advances east continue. IOM and partners are scaling up assessment and contingency planning efforts, however, significant concerns remain around the very limited humanitarian response capacities.