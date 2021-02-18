IOM Yemen | Displacement in Marib | Flash Update | 17 February 2021

HUMANITARIAN IMPACT

Since January 2020, fighting in Marib, Al Jawf and Sana’a governorates has led to mass displacement, forcing an estimated 16,201 families (113,407 people) to flee, mostly towards Marib city and surrounding districts. More than a year since the first wave of displacement, the situation has once again escalated with renewed fighting across parts of western, northern and southern Marib.

IOM and partners estimate that people in Sirwah district have been the most affected, and close to 1,000 households (HHs) have been confirmed as displaced from or within the district since 08 February 2021. The numbers are likely higher, and IOM displacement tracking and rapid response teams are in the process of tracking and registering new arrivals. People are fleeing areas where hostilities have spiked – particularly Dhanah Al Hayal, Dhanah Al Sawabin and Al Zour which host numerous displacement sites – moving mainly to Al Rawdah in Sirwah (676 HH), and some to Marib city (214 HH), as well as Marib Al Wadi (39 HH). Many were already living in displacement sites and are now being forced to move for the second or even third time. Four sites in Al Mustashfa, Dhanah Al Hayal,

Dhanah Al Sawabin and Al Zour have been almost emptied, as internally displaced persons (IDPs) sought safety further east, following at least three of those sites having been directly impacted by the fighting. Members of the surrounding host community in those areas have also become displaced.

Newly displaced people are facing very dire circumstances. IOM estimates that 40 per cent of the IDPs arriving in Marib city are settling in already crowded displacement sites. In the last year, 19 new sites were established to accommodate new arrivals. With this new wave of displacement, humanitarian gaps are widening, and local capacities are becoming stretched even further. IOM estimates that 60,000 litres of daily water and 527 water tanks are needed for displaced people arriving in Al Rawdah, Sirwah. Shelter, non-food items (NFIs) and protection needs are also estimated to be widespread. IOM has deployed teams to assess the needs and civilian impact of this escalation.

Should fighting continue, 385,000 people are estimated to move further into eastern Marib; already, Marib city is at capacity, receiving over 70 per cent of all people who were displaced in 2020.