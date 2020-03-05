IOM Yemen | Displacement in Marib | 5 March 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Conflict activities continue to escalate in Marib and Al Jawf governorates, with a significant increase since 01 March leading to high displacements into Marib city and surrounding areas. IOM estimates that over 1,000 households (HH)have been displaced from Al Jawf and Raghwan district in Marib since 01 March alone. A majority of the displaced are moving towards Marib city, Marib Al Wadi, Medghal and Sirwah districts in Marib.

Displacement numbers are likely to be higher, as movements remain fluid. IDP tracking and registration activities are being expanded to capture displacement trends, and contingency planning to meet projected needs is ongoing. IDPs are in need of safe shelters, essential aid items, emergency health care, clean water and safe sanitation and food. Since the increase in hostilities on 21 January, 16,905 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have received these critical supplies with support from IOM and partners.