IOM Yemen | Displacement in Marib | 27 February 2020 [EN/AR]

SITUATION OVERVIEW

An escalation of conflict activities in late January 2020 has since forced 3,370 households to flee frontline areas in Sana’a, Al Jawf and Marib governorates to safer areas in Al Jawf and Marib governorates. New waves of displacements have occurred since 19 February, as people move toward safer areas in Marib following increased insecurity in Al Jawf. IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) estimates that 611 households are displaced within Al Jawf (in Al Hazm and Al Khalq districts), and 451 have moved to Marib governorate.

IOM and partners continue to prioritize the provision of safe shelters, essential aid items, emergency health care, clean water and safe sanitation and food across displacement sites in Marib and Al Jawf governorates. Since the increase in hostilities in the two governorates, IOM has provided emergency humanitarian assistance to 15,274 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) kits, containing critical hygiene, clothing, dignity and food items, have been distributed to over 2,182 households, and 1,943 households in more than 20 IDP sites have received critical shelter and NFI supplies.