IOM Yemen | Displacement in Marib | 25 March 2020 [EN/AR]

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Following a spike in conflict activities on 21 January, displacements continue from Sana’a, Marib and Al Jawf governorates, forcing close to 7,000 households (HHs) to flee. Majzar in Marib governorate is the district where the highest number of displaced people originated, while Al Hazam district in Al Jawf governorate is a close second. People are mostly moving – around 95 per cent of displaced HHs - to Marib city, Marib Al Wadi, Raghwan and Medghal districts in Marib governorate.

Displacement numbers are likely to be higher, as movements remain fluid amidst a volatile environment. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) are in need of safe shelters, essential aid items, emergency health care, clean water and safe sanitation and food. Since 21 January, IOM and partners have ensured that over 30,000 IDPs – close to 70 per cent of the newly displaced – have received these critical supplies