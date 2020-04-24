IOM Yemen | Displacement in Marib | 22 April 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 21 January this year, IOM estimates over 9,000 households (HHs) have fled conflict-affected areas in Marib and Al Jawf governorates, as a result of heightened insecurity. Internally displaced people (IDPs) have mainly moved into Marib city, Marib Al Wadi, Medghal and Sirwah districts in Marib governorate. IOM and partners have provided safe shelters, essential aid items, emergency health care, clean water, safe sanitation and food to 45,591 (6,513 HH) new arrivals, since the start of the displacement crisis.

On 15 April, heavy rains and flooding damaged shelters and IDP hosting sites across Marib. IOM estimates that over 3,500 IDP shelters across 16 sites were damaged by the storms, with Marib city, Sirwah, Alwadi and Medghal districts being the most affected. IOM is assessing the impact of floods across the governorate, carrying out flood risk reduction activities across vulnerable sites, and providing critical shelter and non-food item (NFI) support to households whose shelter was either totally or partially destroyed by flooding.