IOM Yemen | Displacement in Marib | 19 February 2020 [EN/AR]

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 21 January 2020, an escalation of conflict activities has forced close to 3,000 households to move from Nihm district in Sana’a governorate, Al Maton, Al Ghayl and Al Hazm districts in Al Jawf governorate, and Majzar district in Marib governorate to safer areas in Al Jawf and Marib governorates. While displacements to Marib have slowed down since 13 February, IOM continues to closely monitor displacement movements and respond to the needs of those displaced in previous weeks.

Although areas close to active frontlines in Majzar and Medghal districts in Marib have been hard to reach due to security concerns, IOM has made concerted efforts to access displacement locations in the two districts to verify and register displaced households for assistance. Since 12 February, 628 displaced households (HH) in these districts have received relief items such as RRM kits and plastic sheets. IOM and partners continue to prioritize the provision of safe shelters, essential aid items, emergency health care, clean water and safe sanitation and food across displacement sites in Marib and Al Jawf governorates.