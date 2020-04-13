IOM Yemen | Displacement in Marib | 08 April 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that close to 9,000 households (HHs) have fled conflict affected areas in the Marib and Al Jawf governorates since late January. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) have mainly moved into Marib city, Marib Al Wadi, Medghal and Sirwah districts in Marib governorate. IOM and partners are providing safe shelters, essential aid items, emergency health care, clean water and safe sanitation and food to the new arrivals. Since 21 January, 39,543 IDPs affected by the crisis have received critical assistance.